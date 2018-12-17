ON AIR
Breaking down the numbers of Peak TV

The number of new shows on basic cable has actually gone down. What's gone way up, and brings the overall numbers up higher than last year, is the number of new shows on streaming outlets. And that number tells one of the biggest stories of the year--Netflix's continued growth. They're big and getting bigger and fundamentally changing the TV landscape. The other major story from 2018 is of course the fall of Les Moonves, once the most powerful man in television, over sexual assault allegations. And it's not just Moonves, the overall cultural at CBS seems in need of a major overhaul. We'll see if that comes in 2019. 

Michael Schneider, Josef Adalian

