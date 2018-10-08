Changes in the TV leadership landscape

Fox News and the current president have always had a cozy relationship, so its perhaps not surprising that Hope Hicks' new job will be to head up communications at what's left of Fox after the Disney merger--that includes Fox Sports, Fox Broadcasting, and yes, Fox News. Over at the Disney side, Peter Rice will become chairman of Disney Television and co-chair of Disney Media Networks. He'll report directly to Bob Iger, which sets him up nicely to possibly be the heir apparent after Iger retires. Directly under him will be Dana Walden, formerly of Fox, who'll become chairman of Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment. It's interesting that Iger is picking people from Fox to run his TV division instead of people from with his own current company, though makes sense because ABC has struggled in recent years. What we don't yet know is who will run the streaming side of things.