What began as a revival of 'Roseanne,' is now 'The Conners'--a reboot of a revival, after Roseanne Barr was fired earlier this year. 'The Conners' has taken a hit in the ratings compared to 'Roseanne,' though is still a solid performer for ABC, which is having an awful fall season. A revival success story is 'Last Man Standing,' which is technically a revival in name only--it only went away briefly after being dropped by ABC, then picked up by Fox. But now with the Disney and Fox merger, there's a chance it could end up back on ABC...and maybe even paired with 'The Conners.' Over on CBS, 'Murphy Brown' is doing just OK, and seriously lacking in the buzz department. But that doesn't mean reboots are slowing down--there's still a renewed version of 'Alf' on the horizon!
Checking in on revivals, a reboot of a revival & a revival in name only
Netflix cancels two Marvel series Netflix is premiering more original content on the streaming service every week, but in certain places, it's cutting back. The recent cancelation of two Marvel series, 'Iron Fist' and 'Luke Cage,' hint that the divorce between Netflix and Disney/Marvel is coming.
Will viewers go for 'The Conners' without Roseanne? ABC premieres 'The Conners' this week. This is of course, 'Roseanne' sans Roseanne. After the network fired Roseanne Barr for racist tweets, the fate of the show was unclear. Now, it's back with the core family intact, except for the matriarch.