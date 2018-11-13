Checking in on revivals, a reboot of a revival & a revival in name only

What began as a revival of 'Roseanne,' is now 'The Conners'--a reboot of a revival, after Roseanne Barr was fired earlier this year. 'The Conners' has taken a hit in the ratings compared to 'Roseanne,' though is still a solid performer for ABC, which is having an awful fall season. A revival success story is 'Last Man Standing,' which is technically a revival in name only--it only went away briefly after being dropped by ABC, then picked up by Fox. But now with the Disney and Fox merger, there's a chance it could end up back on ABC...and maybe even paired with 'The Conners.' Over on CBS, 'Murphy Brown' is doing just OK, and seriously lacking in the buzz department. But that doesn't mean reboots are slowing down--there's still a renewed version of 'Alf' on the horizon!