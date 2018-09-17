Fall TV Preview
With the Emmys done and dusted, it's time to look ahead to fall TV. The fall season is no longer as big a deal as it used to be for network TV, but it's still a time when broadcast and streaming alike launch some big projects.
FROM THIS EPISODE
On the broadcast side, all eyes will be on 'The Conners,' ABC's continuation of 'Roseanne,' sans Roseanne Barr. John Goodman indicated that the character of Roseanne will have died. Reboots and revivals continue to be a popular trend--'Murphy Brown!', along with anthology series of all sorts. On the streaming side, there's lots of things returning for second seasons, and for originals debuting, Beau Willimon has 'The First' on Hulu, his first series since 'House of Cards' on Netflix.