For holiday TV, business is booming

Holiday specials have always been a staple of broadcast television, but now there are multiple cables networks where you can watch all the Christmas programming you could ever want, and more. Hallmark and Lifetime are upping production on their holiday rom-coms, and Freeform and AMC has multiple classic Christmas movies on offer. Advertisers love these specials because they know viewers will just switch on the station and relax to holiday TV, without much channel surfing. On the streaming side, Netflix is getting in the game too--who could ever miss The Christmas Prince 2?