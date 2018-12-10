Gripes and grumbles from the year in television

Screengrab

There have been lots of high points for television in 2018, but this week we're looking at some of the things that have us feeling low. On the business side of things, John Stankey, the head of Warner Media following the AT&T and Time Warner merger, has already frustrated film fans by shutting down FilmStruck. And lots of people didn't love it when Stankey spoke at an HBO town hall and said the network needed to the bigger and broader--the implication being that it needs to become more like Netflix. And over on the broadcast side, it's been a rough year for NBC News under the leadership of Andy Lack. Megyn Kelly ended up being a very expensive mistake--and one that many people saw coming from miles away.