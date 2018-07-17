“Who is America?” premiered Sunday night on Showtime and brings back Sacha Baron Cohen’s method of disguising himself as cringe-inducing characters in order to elicit outrageous responses from his interview subjects. The first episode did not disappoint with both a gun rights advocate and a sitting member of congress voicing support for arming pre-school age children. However, can Cohen still shock audiences when they are used to public figures tweeting out outrageous ideas every day? And streaming service Hulu gifted fans of the former Lifetime series UnReal a surprise by releasing all eight episodes of the series’ fourth and final season. This strategy has been gaining traction among streaming services although it stands in contrast with Netflix’s yearlong marketing plan for season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which doesn’t premiere until the summer of 2019.
Is there anyone in America left for Sacha Baron Cohen to punk?
Sacha Baron Cohen’s new Showtime series “Who is America?” uses some of the comedic actor's familiar gotcha tactics. We explore whether almost 20 years after introducing “Da Ali G” Show” he can still surprise and whether he should. And in the age of binge-watching, is the unexpected, full-season episode dump the way of the future for streaming series?
Can HBO remain HBO under AT&T’s control? An HBO town hall discussion with its chief executive and the new head of Warner Media, which oversees HBO, after last month’s merger with AT&T reveals tensions between the boutique network and its new parent company, which is looking for a “broader” appeal.