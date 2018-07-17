Is there anyone in America left for Sacha Baron Cohen to punk?

“Who is America?” premiered Sunday night on Showtime and brings back Sacha Baron Cohen’s method of disguising himself as cringe-inducing characters in order to elicit outrageous responses from his interview subjects. The first episode did not disappoint with both a gun rights advocate and a sitting member of congress voicing support for arming pre-school age children. However, can Cohen still shock audiences when they are used to public figures tweeting out outrageous ideas every day? And streaming service Hulu gifted fans of the former Lifetime series UnReal a surprise by releasing all eight episodes of the series’ fourth and final season. This strategy has been gaining traction among streaming services although it stands in contrast with Netflix’s yearlong marketing plan for season 3 of “Stranger Things,” which doesn’t premiere until the summer of 2019.