Looking ahead to the year in television

Screengrab

If 2018 felt like a place-setting year in TV, 2019 is when the games actually begin. New streaming outlets from Disney, Apple and WarnerMedia--to name just some of them, will be coming online, all while Netflix continues to bulk up. And Amazon and Hulu remain in the streaming game too. This comes on top of a bunch of recent executive and talent shuffles, including former ABC president Channing Dungey going to Netflix, where she'll join the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris and Ryan Murphy.