ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

Looking ahead to the year in television

Hosted by  • 

If 2018 felt like a place-setting year in TV, 2019 is when the games actually begin. New streaming outlets from Disney, Apple and WarnerMedia--to name just some of them, will be coming online, all while Netflix continues to bulk up. And Amazon and Hulu remain in the streaming game too. This comes on top of a bunch of recent executive and talent shuffles, including former ABC president Channing Dungey going to Netflix, where she'll join the likes of Shonda Rhimes, Kenya Barris and Ryan Murphy. 

Credits

Hosts:
Michael Schneider, Josef Adalian

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed