Netflix isn't giving up on talk shows though--they've got new ones coming up with Norm Macdonald and Hasan Minhaj. The cancellation of Wolf and McHale's shows are a sign that Netflix is getting tougher on what constitutes a hit for them and are more willing to walk away from a project, even if, as in Wolf's case, the show just began streaming less than 3 months ago. Netflix may be finding that talk shows are tough because they are so timely--viewers might be less likely to watch a show years later if it's related to the news of the day. But interview-style shows like they one they're doing with David Letterman and the one coming up with Macdonald perhaps have more legs.
Netflix cancels two talk shows just months after they premiered
Michelle Wolf's 'The Break' is now on a permanent break. And gone too is 'The Joel McHale Show.' Both shows began streaming just earlier this year, but didn't have enough viewers or buzz to keep them going.
Podcast Subscribe Apple Podcasts Spotify RSS