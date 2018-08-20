Netflix cancels two talk shows just months after they premiered

Netflix isn't giving up on talk shows though--they've got new ones coming up with Norm Macdonald and Hasan Minhaj. The cancellation of Wolf and McHale's shows are a sign that Netflix is getting tougher on what constitutes a hit for them and are more willing to walk away from a project, even if, as in Wolf's case, the show just began streaming less than 3 months ago. Netflix may be finding that talk shows are tough because they are so timely--viewers might be less likely to watch a show years later if it's related to the news of the day. But interview-style shows like they one they're doing with David Letterman and the one coming up with Macdonald perhaps have more legs.