Summer TV bright spots includes some surprises

More than 5 million people on average tuned in to watch Kevin Costner in 'Yellowstone,' the surprise hit for the recently rebranded Paramount Network. 

Sep 04, 2018

After that strong debut, 'Yellowstone' has already been renewed for season 2. Other summer strong points included 'Sharp Objects' on HBO. While the finale got a bunch of buzz, showrunner Marti Noxon has said the story is over and there will be no second season (of course, that was originally the plan for 'Big Little Lies' as well). Also on HBO, 'Succession' slipped in as a series that grew in popularity with word of mouth of social media chatter. On broadcast TV, NBC's 'Making It,' with Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler proved the perfect summer reality show that filled the 'Parks and Rec'-shaped void in viewers' hearts. 

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Joe Adalian

