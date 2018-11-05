While it may seem like 'The Walking Dead' the series is winding down, the AMC franchise is just getting warmed up--they recently announced plans to expand the world of 'The Walking Dead' into a universe that includes movies and other projects. A major question though is where this new content will live. Most of their audience is going to streaming, but AMC itself doesn't have a huge streaming platform. So do they partner with another company like Netflix, or somehow try and do it themselves? This all comes as there's an executive shuffle at the network as well.
The future of AMC's 'The Walking Dead' includes movies
