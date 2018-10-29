ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCREENGRAB

SCREENGRABSCREENGRAB

Turmoil at NBC News

Megyn Kelly is off the 'Today' show, but her blackface comment debacle is just one of the issues troubling NBC News under Andy Lack.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Lack came back to the network in 2015 to help get a handle on the Brian Williams situation when that anchor was caught being less than truthful about some of his experiences abroad. That hasn't been the only fire he's had to put out there. There was the awkward firing of well-liked host Tamron Hall, who now has a deal with ABC, as well as passing on Ronan Farrow's Harvey Weinstein story, which cost the network a Pulitzer. Now with Megyn Kelly trying to negotiate her exit and hang on to a lot of money, insiders are starting to wonder, is it time for a shakeup?

CREDITS

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Josef Adalian

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Screengrab

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed