Turmoil at NBC News

Lack came back to the network in 2015 to help get a handle on the Brian Williams situation when that anchor was caught being less than truthful about some of his experiences abroad. That hasn't been the only fire he's had to put out there. There was the awkward firing of well-liked host Tamron Hall, who now has a deal with ABC, as well as passing on Ronan Farrow's Harvey Weinstein story, which cost the network a Pulitzer. Now with Megyn Kelly trying to negotiate her exit and hang on to a lot of money, insiders are starting to wonder, is it time for a shakeup?