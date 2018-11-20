ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SCREENGRAB

SCREENGRABSCREENGRAB

TV to be thankful for

For Thanksgiving week, Mike and Joe tell us about television shows and networks they're thankful for and how to time travel back to 1996 via your TV. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 20, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

If you're looking for TV that makes you forget what year it is, you're in luck! Joe recommends a variety of "diginets"--including MeTV and Buzzr, where you can watch past hits from days of yore as well as 24 hours worth of gameshows. It's basically like cable used to be, before it starting creating original content. And best of all--these diginets are free! Mike is keeping it in the Mike family and giving thanks for Mike Schur, creator of 'The Good Place' and co-creator or 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'The Office.' Also be on the lookout for his new show 'Abby's,' which stars Natalie Morales. Schur's blend of smart and funny TV with a lot of heart is a rare thing--and much-needed in today's world. 

CREDITS

Hosts:
Michael Schneider
Josef Adalian

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Screengrab

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed