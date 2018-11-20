TV to be thankful for

If you're looking for TV that makes you forget what year it is, you're in luck! Joe recommends a variety of "diginets"--including MeTV and Buzzr, where you can watch past hits from days of yore as well as 24 hours worth of gameshows. It's basically like cable used to be, before it starting creating original content. And best of all--these diginets are free! Mike is keeping it in the Mike family and giving thanks for Mike Schur, creator of 'The Good Place' and co-creator or 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' and 'The Office.' Also be on the lookout for his new show 'Abby's,' which stars Natalie Morales. Schur's blend of smart and funny TV with a lot of heart is a rare thing--and much-needed in today's world.