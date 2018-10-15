Will viewers go for 'The Conners' without Roseanne?

Both Mike and Joe had their doubts about 'The Conners,' but having seen the first two episodes, they admit they're pleasantly surprised. Perhaps it's not too shocking, considering John Goodman and Laurie Metcalf are both talented, award-winning actors. And without Barr on the show, it doesn't get bogged down in Trumpian politics and is more able to focus on issues affecting much of America today. It's likely the show won't have nearly as strong of ratings without Roseanne on the show, but it will still probably do better than a lot of other ABC family comedies at the moment.