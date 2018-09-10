With Leslie Moonves gone, what's next for CBS?

The end of the Les Moonves era at CBS happened in a way probably no one would have predicted a year ago, but once the multiple, detailed allegations against him were published, it was clear he would have to go, and quickly. Now that he's out, there's the question of who will run the company in the long term, and how much he or she will restructure it. It also appears likely that CBS could be acquired by another media or tech company, in which case, that company would likely place its own leadership at the top.