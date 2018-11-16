ON AIR
It is time to expand and defend our lane for the public’s good.

Its been way too long that we have lacked research and data to help end gun violence. The medical profession feels strongly that it’s time to move this to the center stage.

Nov 18, 2018

Host:
Michael Wilkes

