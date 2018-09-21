Using patient satisfaction as a measure of quality can sometimes lead to bad outcomes.
Measuring Patient Satisfaction
Using patient satisfaction as a measure of quality can sometimes lead to bad outcomes.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Michael Wilkes
More From Second Opinion
LATEST BLOG POSTS
How parents across LA are talking about weed with their kids With the start of recreational cannabis sales earlier this year, Los Angeles became arguably the biggest legal marijuana market in the world. The state prohibits anyone under the age… Read More
LA teachers and students work to curb cannabis use On a sunny Saturday afternoon in September, about a dozen high school health teachers gathered around a semi-circle of tables at the Los Angeles Unified School District’s downtown headquarters. The… Read More