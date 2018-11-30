Until we address the antecedents of drug use, the problem is unlikely to go away.
The decrease in life expectancy is far more complicated than just an opioid epidemic
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Michael Wilkes
More From Second Opinion
With a new divided federal government is there any chance that Americans can expect effective health care legislation? While obtain access to affordable health care remains a top priority for a majority of Americans there seems no agreement that basic health care should be a human right and not a privilege.
