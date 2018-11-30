ON AIR
The decrease in life expectancy is far more complicated than just an opioid epidemic

Until we address the antecedents of drug use, the problem is unlikely to go away.

Dec 02, 2018

Host:
Michael Wilkes

Rep. Jackie Speier on how Jonestown changed her life
For The Curious Blog

Rep. Jackie Speier on how Jonestown changed her life Congresswoman Jackie Speier has been a longtime leader in the fight for gun control. She authored legislation in California to ban assault weapons and has testified many times about gun… Read More

Nov 30, 2018

As migrants arrive in Tijuana, some protest and some help
For The Curious Blog

As migrants arrive in Tijuana, some protest and some help ﻿ Tanya Aguiñiga grew up in Tijuana, just a few blocks away from the border and even as a little kid she was aware of the constant flow of people… Read More

Nov 30, 2018

A new sheriff in town
For The Curious Blog

A new sheriff in town ﻿﻿ Sheriff Jim McDonnell conceded his bid for reelection against retired Sheriff’s Lieutenant Alex Villanueva, marking the first time in over a century that an incumbent sheriff has lost reelection… Read More

Nov 28, 2018

