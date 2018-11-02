ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

SECOND
OPINION

SECOND<br>OPINIONSECOND<br>OPINION

The Semmelweis Effect

Why do humans, and Doctors in particular, reject new knowledge simply because it contradicts what we have always believed to be true?

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 04, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Why do humans, and Doctors in particular, reject new knowledge simply because it contradicts what we have always believed to be true?

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Wilkes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Second Opinion

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’
For The Curious Blog

Election 2018: ‘You are the enemy’ During his three decades in elected office, Orange County Republican Congressman Dana Rohrabacher has talked to the press countless times about his views. But last Saturday, when I dropped by… Read More

Nov 02, 2018

Volunteers for OC Democrats hope to flip Republican seats
For The Curious Blog

Volunteers for OC Democrats hope to flip Republican seats ﻿ Orange County has long been a Republican stronghold, but this year it’s one of a handful of political battlegrounds around the country. There are four Congressional districts in the… Read More

Nov 01, 2018

Photojournalist Lynsey Addario on why her job is more dangerous now
For The Curious Blog

Photojournalist Lynsey Addario on why her job is more dangerous now Pulitzer Prize-winner Lynsey Addario has risked her life to document the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, and civil wars and humanitarian crises in Libya, South Sudan and Syria. Her work… Read More

Oct 31, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed