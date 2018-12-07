ON AIR
A call to prepare for the next natural disaster

A local environmentalist says we should spend more time and money preparing for natural disasters than responding to them. A Ventura resident who lost his home in the Thomas Fire says rebuilding is taking longer than he’d hoped. Local animal shelters are becoming critical evacuation centers. And California counties must now hold public meetings on their relationship with federal immigration agents.

Jonathan Bastian

Kathryn Barnes

