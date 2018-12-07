A local environmentalist says we should spend more time and money preparing for natural disasters than responding to them. A Ventura resident who lost his home in the Thomas Fire says rebuilding is taking longer than he’d hoped. Local animal shelters are becoming critical evacuation centers. And California counties must now hold public meetings on their relationship with federal immigration agents.
A call to prepare for the next natural disaster
The relationship between ICE and local deputies
The California TRUTH Act, aimed at bringing transparency to local law enforcement participation with ICE, requires a community forum be held once a year. Several counties...
A year later, fire survivors are still waiting to rebuild
One year ago, hundreds of homes in Ventura burned down in the Thomas Fire, and a year later, hundreds of families are still living in temporary places while they wait for...
Animal shelters are now critical evacuation centers
When an animal shelter becomes an evacuation center for a fast-burning wildfire, the noise and hustle hits a whole new level. A year after hundreds of evacuated animals...
