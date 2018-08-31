ON AIR
A clean sweep of riverside homeless encampments in Lompoc

Police officials in Lompoc are kicking homeless people out of an encampment along the Santa Ynez river. A local entrepreneur says his product reduces the risk of shark attacks. The United Farm Workers labor organization has a new female president. And legal warfare is about to break out in Santa Barbara over three recreational marijuana dispensaries that got the green light earlier this summer.

Aug 31, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

A fire at a homeless encampment by the Santa Ynez River in June. Photo credit: Lompoc Fire Department.

Lompoc fires trigger large-scale homeless encampment cleanup 7 MIN, 43 SEC

For years, homeless people have built encampments along the Santa Ynez River in Lompoc. Some are tents, but others are full wooden houses. Recently, there’s been an uptick in violence and fires, and following a murder late last year and some alleged cases of arson, police have had enough. On September 10th, they plan to remove every homeless person from the area. The question is, where will they go?

Guests:
Pat Walsh, Lompoc Police Chief (@lompocchief)

More:
Fires Trigger Lompoc Homeless Sweeps

Do shark bracelets really reduce the risk of shark attacks? 9 MIN, 6 SEC

There has been a lot of talk lately about shark activity off California’s Coast. In fact, there’s a juvenile shark nesting spot within a mile of Padaro Beach in Carpinteria. So, how can surfers, swimmers, divers and paddle boarders stay safe in increasingly sharky waters? A Santa Barbara entrepreneur says he’s developed a product to do just that, but some scientists question the testing.

Guests:
Nathan Garrison, co-founder, Sharkbanz
Chris Lowe, Cal State Long Beach Shark Lab

The first immigrant woman to head up a U.S. union will lead United Farm Workers 5 MIN, 50 SEC

Since the 1960s, the United Farm Workers has fought on behalf of farmworkers for better pay, more rights, and dignity. A lot of that organizing started in Oxnard, where the union’s founder, Cesar Chavez, grew up. Now, the UFW has announced a historic change in its leadership. Teresa Romero will be the first immigrant woman to lead a national union in the United States.


Teresa Romero and other organizers at a farmworkers march in Oxnard. Photo credit: United Farmworkers.

Guests:
Teresa Romero, president-elect, United Farm Workers

From hemp to dispensaries, cannabis wars along the Central Coast 7 MIN, 9 SEC

Earlier this summer, officials in Santa Barbara selected three pot shops to operate legally within city limits. Now, the owners of a shop that didn’t make the cut is considering taking legal action. And up north in San Luis Obispo, California’s former lieutenant governor Abel Maldonado was accused of illegally growing 30 acres of cannabis on his farmland, but it turned out to be industrial hemp.

Guests:
Nick Welsh, Santa Barbara Independent (@SBIndpndnt)

More:
Runner-Up Protests City Pot Pick
Maldonado Cleared of Illegal Cannabis Cultivation

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

