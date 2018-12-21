ON AIR
As the year ends, so does the fight over a coastal power plant in Oxnard

Hosted by  • 

The existing Mandalay natural gas-fired power plant in Oxnard. Photo credit: California Energy Commission

A proposal to build tiny homes for the homeless in downtown Santa Barbara comes to a bitter end. A local production of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ has an unusual twist -- a woman playing the role of Scrooge. And an energy company scraps its plan to build a new power plant on Oxnard’s coast.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producer:
Kathryn Barnes

