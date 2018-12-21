A proposal to build tiny homes for the homeless in downtown Santa Barbara comes to a bitter end. A local production of Charles Dickens’ ‘A Christmas Carol’ has an unusual twist -- a woman playing the role of Scrooge. And an energy company scraps its plan to build a new power plant on Oxnard’s coast.
As the year ends, so does the fight over a coastal power plant in Oxnard
Energy company scraps plan to build new coastal power plant in Oxnard
Houston-based company NRG Energy wanted to build a new power plant on Oxnard’s coast, in the same spot where two aging plants are getting decommissioned. The idea met with...
A multi-million dollar plan to help Santa Barbara’s homeless
In the City of Santa Barbara, housing leaders came up with a bold plan: build 40 tiny homes on the corner of Carrillo and Castillo Street for the city’s poorest and most...
