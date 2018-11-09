Photo Credit: Saul Gonzalez.
Following three tragedies: two fires and a mass shooting in Ventura
On the heels of a deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, two blazes in the area are forcing more than 100,000 residents in Ventura and L.A. Counties to evacuate their homes.
On the heels of a deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, two blazes in the area are forcing more than 100,000 residents in Ventura and L.A. counties to evacuate their homes. We get the latest on the Woolsey and Hill Fires.
Fire crews going to work in Simi Valley. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez.
Guests:
Brian McGrath, Ventura County Fire Department
We now know the names of those who were killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill. What do we know about who they were?
People gather outside the California Lutheran chapel to watch a livestream of the service following the shooting in Thousand Oaks. One victim was 23-year-old Justin Meek, who had graduated from the university. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.
Guests:
Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara
This year there has been a mass shooting in America on average almost once per day. The most recent was the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill. Some of the bar’s regulars talk about what made the place special.
More:
Regulars at Borderline Bar & Grill reflect on the shooting
On Wednesday, The U.S. Department of Justice announced that they would be conducting an independent investigation to review the medical and mental health care of inmates in San Luis Obispo County Jail.
Guests:
Matt Fountain, Reporter at the San Luis Obispo Tribune (@MattFountain1)
More:
U.S. Department of Justice plans to open investigation into SLO County Jail
While some precincts around the country continue to count ballots in neck and neck races, the midterm election results Santa Barbara and Ventura are clear. We run through the winners and losers in some of the most competitive local races.
Guests:
Jerry Roberts, Host of “Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts”
