ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
805

THE<br>805THE<br>805

Following three tragedies: two fires and a mass shooting in Ventura

On the heels of a deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, two blazes in the area are forcing more than 100,000 residents in Ventura and L.A. Counties to evacuate their homes.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 09, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo Credit: Saul Gonzalez.

First a shooting, then wildfires 6 MIN, 14 SEC

On the heels of a deadly mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks, two blazes in the area are forcing more than 100,000 residents in Ventura and L.A. counties to evacuate their homes. We get the latest on the Woolsey and Hill Fires.


Fire crews going to work in Simi Valley. Photo credit: Saul Gonzalez.

Guests:
Brian McGrath, Ventura County Fire Department

The names and the lives of those killed in the Thousand Oaks shooting 5 MIN, 8 SEC

We now know the names of those who were killed at the Borderline Bar & Grill. What do we know about who they were?


People gather outside the California Lutheran chapel to watch a livestream of the service following the shooting in Thousand Oaks. One victim was 23-year-old Justin Meek, who had graduated from the university. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes.

Guests:
Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara

Regulars at Borderline Bar & Grill reflect on the shooting 4 MIN, 9 SEC

This year there has been a mass shooting in America on average almost once per day. The most recent was the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks, where 12 people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside the Borderline Bar & Grill. Some of the bar’s regulars talk about what made the place special.

More:
Regulars at Borderline Bar & Grill reflect on the shooting

The U.S. Department of Justice plans investigate the SLO County Jail 5 MIN, 16 SEC

On Wednesday, The U.S. Department of Justice announced that they would be conducting an independent investigation to review the medical and mental health care of inmates in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

Guests:
Matt Fountain, Reporter at the San Luis Obispo Tribune (@MattFountain1)

More:
U.S. Department of Justice plans to open investigation into SLO County Jail

The 805’s biggest winners and losers in the midterms 8 MIN, 30 SEC

While some precincts around the country continue to count ballots in neck and neck races, the midterm election results Santa Barbara and Ventura are clear. We run through the winners and losers in some of the most competitive local races.

Guests:
Jerry Roberts, Host of “Newsmakers with Jerry Roberts”

More:
The 7 Biggest Surprises of Election Night

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The 805

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed