DONATE!

close

Free food for federal workers during shutdown

Hosted by  • 
The Santa Barbara Foodbank is distributing free food twice a week at three locations in the county.

The Santa Barbara Foodbank is distributing free food twice a week at three locations in the county. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes

Local federal workers are picking up free food as the government shutdown continues. More than 1000 PG&E workers in San Luis Obispo fear for their jobs as the utility declares bankruptcy. Santa Barbara is beginning to automatically enroll residents into the county’s emergency alert system. And an art show explores the laborious, sometimes hopeless task of striving for justice.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producer:
Kathryn Barnes

CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE