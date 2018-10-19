Photo Credit: (Just Communities)
Implicit bias training discriminates against white people, anonymous parents say
Author Pico Iyer returns to Santa Barbara to preview his upcoming speaker series. Columnist Starshine Roshell brings us inside the surprisingly large world of local trivia nights. And more controversy at the Santa Barbara Unified School District, as a group of anonymous parents threatens to sue school leaders over an implicit bias training program it claims discriminates against white people.
FROM THIS EPISODE
For over a decade, the Santa Barbara Unified School District has paid a local nonprofit organization called Just Communities more than a million dollars to offer Implicit Bias training. The program is designed to help teachers, parents and students increase their understanding of how systemic racism and classism affect the learning environment. Now, an anonymous group of parents and teachers says the program discriminates against white people and Christians, and is threatening to sue the school district.
Guests:
Jarrod Schwartz, Just Communities (@Justcommcc)
Eric Early, attorney
More:
Despite Legal Threat, Santa Barbara School Board Approves Implicit-Bias Training Program
Author and thinker Pico Iyer has traveled everywhere from North Korea to Easter Island, from Paraguay to Ethiopia; and in that time, he’s written numerous books and essays. When he’s not on the road or at his own home in Japan, he’s at his family home in Santa Barbara, where he spent part of his youth. He’s now asking some of the world’s other great writers and thinkers to visit and sit down with him for public conversations.
Guests:
Pico Iyer, life-long traveler and travel author
Did you know there are more than eight weekly trivia nights in Santa Barbara? These evenings are filled with beer, banter, bizarre team names and bits of obscure knowledge. Local columnist Starshine Roshell explores the quickly growing subculture.
Guests:
Starshine Roshell, columnist
More:
Beer Meets Brains Oddball Factoids on Tap at Popular Santa Barbara Trivia Nights
CREDITS
Host:
Jonathan Bastian
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
More From The 805
Are state-mandated gender quotas legal? California becomes the first state to impose gender quotas on corporate boards, but will the new law make it through legal review? It’s a close race for the 25th Congressional seat in Ventura County, as Democrats try to flip the district from red to blue. A wine from the Central Coast plays a lead role in “Somm 3,” and artists debut performances inspired by the Thomas Fire and subsequent mudslides.
An aging Ventura levee at risk of collapse The race for two open seats on the Santa Barbara Unified School Board is heating up. Engineers say an aging levee in Ventura could put thousands of homes at risk. A new documentary connects the dots between the 2015 Volkswagen scandal and the 1969 Santa Barbara oil spill. Lois Capps opens up about her time in Congress and how she relied on her faith to get her through two family tragedies.
Valley Fever is spreading, and climate change may be to blame Cases of Valley Fever are spiking along the Central Coast. If Governor Jerry Brown wants to decrease the state’s carbon footprint, why is he approving new onshore oil drilling? A journalist tours a ranch in the Santa Ynez Valley owned by McDonald’s tycoon Ray Kroc. And starting next year, female surfers will earn the same amount of prize money as male surfers.
How to fill Santa Barbara’s emptying main street A third of the storefronts along downtown State Street in Santa Barbara sit vacant, and the city is trying to change that. Park officials in the Santa Monica Mountains say four new mountain lion kittens are a product of inbreeding. Latinos in Santa Barbara are speaking out about evictions, rent increases, and lackluster landlords. And a new storytelling workshop open to the community begins next week.