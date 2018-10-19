ON AIR
Implicit bias training discriminates against white people, anonymous parents say

Author Pico Iyer returns to Santa Barbara to preview his upcoming speaker series. Columnist Starshine Roshell brings us inside the surprisingly large world of local trivia nights. And more controversy at the Santa Barbara Unified School District, as a group of anonymous parents threatens to sue school leaders over an implicit bias training program it claims discriminates against white people.


LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Oct 19, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo Credit: (Just Communities)

Anonymous parents threaten lawsuit over an implicit bias training program 14 MIN, 18 SEC

For over a decade, the Santa Barbara Unified School District has paid a local nonprofit organization called Just Communities more than a million dollars to offer Implicit Bias training. The program is designed to help teachers, parents and students increase their understanding of how systemic racism and classism affect the learning environment. Now, an anonymous group of parents and teachers says the program discriminates against white people and Christians, and is threatening to sue the school district.

Guests:
Jarrod Schwartz, Just Communities (@Justcommcc)
Eric Early, attorney

More:
Despite Legal Threat, Santa Barbara School Board Approves Implicit-Bias Training Program

Pico Iyer hosts ‘Speaking with Pico’ series at UCSB 8 MIN, 27 SEC

Author and thinker Pico Iyer has traveled everywhere from North Korea to Easter Island, from Paraguay to Ethiopia; and in that time, he’s written numerous books and essays. When he’s not on the road or at his own home in Japan, he’s at his family home in Santa Barbara, where he spent part of his youth. He’s now asking some of the world’s other great writers and thinkers to visit and sit down with him for public conversations.

Guests:
Pico Iyer, life-long traveler and travel author

This sleepy surf city is becoming a trivia night hub 7 MIN, 42 SEC

Did you know there are more than eight weekly trivia nights in Santa Barbara? These evenings are filled with beer, banter, bizarre team names and bits of obscure knowledge. Local columnist Starshine Roshell explores the quickly growing subculture.

Guests:
Starshine Roshell, columnist

More:
Beer Meets Brains Oddball Factoids on Tap at Popular Santa Barbara Trivia Nights

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

