Implicit bias training discriminates against white people, anonymous parents say

Author and thinker Pico Iyer has traveled everywhere from North Korea to Easter Island, from Paraguay to Ethiopia; and in that time, he’s written numerous books and essays. When he’s not on the road or at his own home in Japan, he’s at his family home in Santa Barbara, where he spent part of his youth. He’s now asking some of the world’s other great writers and thinkers to visit and sit down with him for public conversations.

Guests:

Pico Iyer, life-long traveler and travel author