ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

Lessons learned a year after the Thomas Fire and debris flow

Hosted by  • 

A year ago, the Thomas Fire swallowed large swaths of Ventura County and lept into Santa Barbara’s front country, setting the stage for the late-night debris flow that took 23 lives. As we observe those anniversaries, we’re checking back with those we spoke with in the immediate aftermath.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Larry Perel

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes, Larry Perel

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed