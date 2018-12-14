A year ago, the Thomas Fire swallowed large swaths of Ventura County and lept into Santa Barbara’s front country, setting the stage for the late-night debris flow that took 23 lives. As we observe those anniversaries, we’re checking back with those we spoke with in the immediate aftermath.
Lessons learned a year after the Thomas Fire and debris flow
From this Episode:
Santa Barbara says goodbye to voluntary evacuations
Since debris tore down the mountains of Montecito last January, evacuation maps, risk levels, vocabulary and messaging have all changed. We look at what danger this year’s...
6 min, 33 sec
Montecito survivor reflects: ‘We will never return to this house’
A year after Mari Mitchel and her husband survived the debris flow in Montecito, she recounts her experience and shares how she’s doing. “On January 9, the walls of our...
5 min, 29 sec
Disaster relief organizer: ‘There are people pulling for you’
While Mari Mitchel decided to sell her property and leave Montecito, her neighbor, Thomas Tighe, is planning to rebuild. Tighe’s story is almost surreal. He’s the CEO of...
4 min, 41 sec
What happens when the region’s only psychiatric hospital burns
When a psychiatric hospital in Ventura was damaged by the Thomas Fire, dozens of patients were forced to go without treatment. A year later, a look at the ripple effects...
4 min, 59 sec
Host:
Larry Perel
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes, Larry Perel