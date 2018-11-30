ON AIR
One year later, Ojai reflects on the Thomas Fire in a new book

A year after the Thomas Fire began, a new book out of Ojai tells stories of the community’s destruction and regrowth. Cuddle groups are popping up all over the place, including Santa Barbara. And, according to a newly released report, sea level rise could cover nearly two-thirds of Santa Barbara city beaches by 2100.

Nov 30, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

How fast is the sea rising? Enough to swallow city beaches by 2100 8 MIN, 33 SEC

Rising seas threaten much of coastal California. In Santa Barbara, the city recently released a report forecasting how sea level rise could impact the coastal zone. And, by no surprise, it doesn’t look good.

Guests:
Nick Welsh, Santa Barbara Independent (@SBIndpndnt)

More:
When Will Sea Level Rise Swallow Santa Barbara’s Beaches?

Ojai reflects on the Thomas Fire, a year later 11 MIN, 58 SEC

It’s been nearly one year since the Thomas Fire broke out. Ojai was hit particularly hard. The fire nearly encircled the small city and burned more than 100 homes. In its aftermath, there were incredible stories of heroism, loss, and rebuilding. Those stories -- along with dozens of powerful photos -- have been compiled into a new book called “From the Fire: Ojai Reflects on the Thomas Fire.”


Deva Temple (left) and Elizabeth Rose (right) were inspired to create a book shortly after the Thomas Fire broke out. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW


The Thomas Fire burning in the Ojai foothills. Photo credit: Jeff D. Muth


A coyote stands in the Thomas Fire burn scar. Photo credit: Nathan Wickstrum

Guests:
Elizabeth Rose, editor, “From the Fire: Ojai reflects on the Thomas Fire”
Deva Temple, editor, “From the Fire: Ojai reflects on the Thomas Fire” (@DevaTemple)

More:
From the Fire: Ojai Reflects on the Thomas Fire

Getting cuddly with strangers in Santa Barbara 8 MIN, 6 SEC

The first Cuddle Party took place in 2004 by relationship and sex educators living in New York. Since then, they’ve taken off. These parties are pretty much what they sound like, friends or strangers getting together to hold each other, in the G-rated sense. There’s a even a burgeoning industry where professionals cuddle with clients. And it’s happening here in the 805.

Guests:
Starshine Roshell, columnist

More:
Diving into Cuddle Parties

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

