One year later, Ojai reflects on the Thomas Fire in a new book

It’s been nearly one year since the Thomas Fire broke out. Ojai was hit particularly hard. The fire nearly encircled the small city and burned more than 100 homes. In its aftermath, there were incredible stories of heroism, loss, and rebuilding. Those stories -- along with dozens of powerful photos -- have been compiled into a new book called “From the Fire: Ojai Reflects on the Thomas Fire.”



Deva Temple (left) and Elizabeth Rose (right) were inspired to create a book shortly after the Thomas Fire broke out. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW





The Thomas Fire burning in the Ojai foothills. Photo credit: Jeff D. Muth



A coyote stands in the Thomas Fire burn scar. Photo credit: Nathan Wickstrum

Elizabeth Rose, editor, “From the Fire: Ojai reflects on the Thomas Fire”

Deva Temple, editor, “From the Fire: Ojai reflects on the Thomas Fire” (@DevaTemple)

