One year ago, torrential rain pelted the hillside community of Montecito, which was scorched a month earlier by the Thomas Fire. It unleashed a flow of mud and boulders the size of cars and killed 23 people. We check in with the community one year later and talk about what’s being done to prevent another debris flow.
One year later, the threat of more mudslides still exists
Checking in with Montecito one year later
A candlelight procession was held on Wednesday night for those killed in the 1/9 Debris Flow. And while things look back to normal along the downtown business district, if...
11 min, 9 sec
Preparing for the risk of more debris flows
Rain showers and thunderstorms used to bring nothing but relief for drought-stricken Santa Barbara. But after the mudslides in Montecito, many residents feel nervous and...
7 min, 14 sec
