Proposition 6 fuels debate among Central Coast commuters

California and the Trump Administration finally found something to agree upon: offshore wind farms, which could be coming to the Central Coast. In the wealthy enclave of Montecito, an expensive race is shaping up for the local water district. Also, we’ll explain two local measures in Santa Barbara County that appear almost identical and run through the pros and cons of the state gas tax repeal.

Oct 26, 2018

Prop 6 has big implications for the Central Coast 5 MIN, 46 SEC

Last year, California lawmakers approved a new gas tax which added a 12 cent per gallon increase to what motorists were already paying. Governor Brown says the state needs this new revenue to fix highways, roads and bridges. On November 6, voters will have an opportunity to keep or repeal that gas tax. How the state votes could have a major impact on the biggest current transportation project in Santa Barbara County.

More:
Prop 6 has big implications for the Central Coast

Measure G and Measure H: Who should divvy up Santa Barbara County? 6 MIN, 34 SEC

Voters in Santa Barbara County will be asked to weigh in on two local measures on redistricting this November. Two competing proposals on the ballot will reshape the future of Santa Barbara County supervisorial districts and, in turn, the way decisions about the county are made.

Guests:
Talya Meyers, Reporter

More:
Measure G and Measure H: Who should divvy up Santa Barbara County?

Offshore wind farms could come to Central Coast 8 MIN, 8 SEC

Offshore oil platforms dot the Central Coast and, within the next six years, floating windmills could start popping up, too. Last week, the U.S. Interior Department took the first steps to enable companies to lease waters in Central and Northern California to build wind farms. Two potential locations for them sit near Morro Bay. Expanding wind energy is one of the only energy policies the Trump Administration and Gov. Jerry Brown can actually agree on, especially since California has committed to run off carbon-free electricity by 2045.

Guests:
Ivan Penn, New York Times (@ivanlpenn)

More:
Something New May Be Rising Off California Coast: Wind Farms

An expensive race for the Montecito water district 9 MIN

In Montecito, the top local races on the November ballot are for seats on the water and sanitary district boards. In an extraordinary $120,000 campaign, five candidates are slinging fierce attacks against incumbents. Instead of asking the wealthy, water-guzzling community to conserve by cutting down on watering their lawns and golf courses, these candidates want to keep Montecito residents well quenched by exploring new options, like buying water from Santa Barbara’s desalination plant and using recycled water. But all that could mean untold bill increases for ratepayers, from billionaires to the working class.


Montecito uses 90 percent of its water on landscaping, like this expansive lawn on Cold Springs Road. Photo credit: Melinda Burns.

Guests:
Melinda Burns, freelance reporter

More:
The $120,000 Campaign for Montecito’s Water Future

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

