Proposition 6 fuels debate among Central Coast commuters

Offshore oil platforms dot the Central Coast and, within the next six years, floating windmills could start popping up, too. Last week, the U.S. Interior Department took the first steps to enable companies to lease waters in Central and Northern California to build wind farms. Two potential locations for them sit near Morro Bay. Expanding wind energy is one of the only energy policies the Trump Administration and Gov. Jerry Brown can actually agree on, especially since California has committed to run off carbon-free electricity by 2045.

Guests:

Ivan Penn, New York Times (@ivanlpenn)

More:

Something New May Be Rising Off California Coast: Wind Farms

