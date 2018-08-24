The last remaining wall of the Mar y Cel tea house in Montecito. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW.
Tea parties, skateboarders and wildfires: The story of Montecito’s Mar y Cel
California may become the first state to require large companies to have women on their boards. An economics professor from UCSB says we should prepare for a future with no physical cash. A new cookbook tells the story of one successful Funk Zone restaurant. And we tour Mar y Cel, also known as the Tea Gardens, to learn about the history and future of this mysterious property in Montecito.
California may become the first state to require large companies to have women on their boards. Sparked by debates around fair pay, sexual harassment and workplace culture, two female state senators, including Santa Barbara’s own Hannah Beth Jackson, introduced SB 826 earlier this year. If signed into law, publicly held companies headquartered in California would be fined if they don’t put at least one woman on their board of directors by the end of 2019. Critics of the bill say it violates federal and state constitutions and discriminates against men.
Guests:
Hannah-Beth Jackson, California State Senate (@SenHannahBeth)
More:
California may mandate a woman in the boardroom—but businesses are fighting it
An economic professor from UCSB recently traveled to Washington D.C. to spoke at a hearing in front of the U.S. House of Representatives Subcommittee on Monetary Policy and Trade about the future of money. According to him, physical cash is already becoming a thing of the past, and banks and consumers should be prepared.
Guests:
Rod Garratt, UCSB Economics Professor
More:
The Tipping Point
Most local business owners will tell you it’s hard to make ends meet, especially in a place like Santa Barbara, where rents are high and you have to jump through a lot of planning and permitting hoops. That’s why it’s a big deal when a local restaurant lasts a year, let alone five years. We take a look at the secrets behind the success of The Lark.
Guests:
Sherry Villanueva, founder, Acme Hospitality
Jason Paluska, chef, The Lark
Atop a hill in Montecito sits one stone wall with three archways. It’s been there for over a century and, in that time, has served as the home base for decadent parties, rebellious skaters, and destructive fires. The arch is just one feature on a 350 acre-property sprinkled with water tunnels, battered statues and large, empty reservoirs. It’s known as the Tea Gardens and the Tea Bowls, but its real name is Mar y Cel. One KCRW listener asked Curious Coast to investigate its history and future.
Guests:
Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara
More:
Tea parties, skateboarders and wildfires: The story of Montecito’s Mar y Cel
Host:
Larry Perel
Producers:
Kathryn Barnes
