Tea parties, skateboarders and wildfires: The story of Montecito’s Mar y Cel

California may become the first state to require large companies to have women on their boards. Sparked by debates around fair pay, sexual harassment and workplace culture, two female state senators, including Santa Barbara’s own Hannah Beth Jackson, introduced SB 826 earlier this year. If signed into law, publicly held companies headquartered in California would be fined if they don’t put at least one woman on their board of directors by the end of 2019. Critics of the bill say it violates federal and state constitutions and discriminates against men.

Guests:

Hannah-Beth Jackson, California State Senate (@SenHannahBeth)

More:

