The Santa Barbara Police Department says it needs a new station, and it’s narrowed down the search to two specific locations. The problem? Two organizations that are deeply rooted in the community are already using those spaces, and they say moving isn’t an option.

Janet Napier is the president of the Santa Barbara Lawn Bowls Club, which would need to close down if the city chooses to build its new police station there. Photo by Jonathan Bastian/KCRW

