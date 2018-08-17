Will logging the Los Padres help stop wildfires?

In a tweet earlier this month, President Donald Trump called for California to cut down more trees in order to slow down the spread of wildfires. But, thinning forests often means bringing in commercial logging companies -- which is something conservationists don’t want to see on public land. We touch base on a fuel reduction project proposed in the Los Padres National Forest.
Pines on Tecuya Ridge in the Los Padres National Forest. Photo credit: Bryant Baker
Gregory Thompson, Forester at the Los Padres National Forest
Bryant Baker, conservation director at Los Padres ForestWatch
