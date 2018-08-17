ON AIR
Will logging the Los Padres help stop wildfires?

Officials with the Los Padres National Forest want to create fire breaks to protect communities from wildfires, but environmentalists worry about the harmful effects of commercial logging. Writer T.C. Boyle’s latest piece of fiction in the New Yorker tackles survivors guilt after the mudslide in Montecito. And residents in Santa Barbara are invited to tour the city’s new desalination plant for the first time.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Aug 17, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

To cut or not to cut, a debate on logging the Los Padres National Forest 14 MIN, 54 SEC

In a tweet earlier this month, President Donald Trump called for California to cut down more trees in order to slow down the spread of wildfires. But, thinning forests often means bringing in commercial logging companies -- which is something conservationists don’t want to see on public land. We touch base on a fuel reduction project proposed in the Los Padres National Forest.


Pines on Tecuya Ridge in the Los Padres National Forest. Photo credit: Bryant Baker

Guests:
Gregory Thompson, Forester at the Los Padres National Forest
Bryant Baker, conservation director at Los Padres ForestWatch

More:
As Trump tweets about California fires, his administration wants to expand logging

Author T.C. Boyle on “I Walk Between the Raindrops” 7 MIN, 43 SEC

Writer and Montecito resident T.C. Boyle is no stranger to natural disasters, both in his writing and in real life. His latest piece for the New Yorker, I Walk Between the Raindrops, is narrated by a man who has just emerged unscathed from a mudslide that devastated his town.


Guests:
T.C. Boyle, author (@tcboyle)

More:
I Walk Between the Raindrops

City opens Santa Barbara’s desalination plant for public tours 7 MIN, 22 SEC

This weekend, members of the community are invited to visit Santa Barbara’s desalination plant for the first time. The facility came on line last year and supplies the city with a third of its water. One-hundred eighty people have signed up to take tours of the plant, and hundreds more are on a waiting list. But will taking a tour make residents feel better about drinking treated sea water?


Santa Barbara’s water resources manager Joshua Haggmark and city council members welcome members of the media to tour the desalination plant. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW.


The city’s desalination plant converts seawater to potable water for Santa Barbara customers. Photo credit: Kathryn Barnes/KCRW.


An aerial view of the facility on Yanonali Street. Photo credit: City of Santa Barbara.


Those who take the tour can taste the desalinated water before it mixes with the rest of the city’s water supply. Photo credit: City of Santa Barbara.

Guests:
Kathryn Barnes, Coordinating Producer, KCRW Santa Barbara

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

