Banter update: CBS CEO Leslie Moonves accused of sexual misconduct in New Yorker exposé

Actress Illeana Douglas says in the late 90's, Moonves pinned her down and forcibly kissed her.
When she resisted his advances, she was fired from CBS and says further retaliated against in her career.
The New Yorker piece lists other allegations as well, as well as dives into some problematic cultural problems that permeate other parts of CBS.
For now, Moonves will remain at work, but from a business perspective, repercussions have already been felt in Wall Street--CBS stock dropped as soon as word of the story became public.
Late on Friday afternoon, a New Yorker investigation by Ronan Farrow dropped, revealing accusations of misconduct against Leslie Moonves by six women. The CBS board met on Monday and announced that Moonves would remain at work while the board works to hire outside counsel to conduct an investigation.
