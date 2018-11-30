If you’re a young child, or the parent of a young child, you may be familiar with the Netflix kids show ‘Beat Bugs’--which follows the adventures of five animated insects who sing along to Beatles songs. The creator of ‘Beat Bugs’ is Josh Wakely, an Australian writer who--before he made that show--had never worked in children’s TV or animation. And there was an even bigger hurdle--he had his heart set on getting the rights to The Beatles catalog. Wakely tells us about his years-long pursuit of the rights to some of the world’s most famous music for ‘Beat Bugs’ and his newest show, ‘Motown Magic,’ which uses songs from another iconic catalog.
‘Beat Bugs’ & ‘Motown Magic’ creator on his passionate pursuit of music rights
For his Netflix kids show ‘Beat Bugs’, Josh Wakely worked a miracle: he got the rights to use Beatles music in the series. Never afraid of going big, Wakely now has a new animated show on Netflix called ‘Motown Magic,’ which features another set of iconic songs and Smokey Robinson as the music supervisor. Wakely tells us about his years-long pursuit of the rights to some of the world’s most famous music.
FROM THIS EPISODE
- A New York Times investigation explains how Les Moonves tried to silence an accuser in the final months before his fall. His attempt to get a former actress a past on a CBS show in exchange for staying silent on an alleged sexual assault could mean Moonves will be fired for cause, in which case he won’t received his $120 million exit package.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
For his Netflix kids show ‘Beat Bugs,’ Josh Wakely--a writer from Australia with no name recognition in Hollywood--worked a miracle: he got the rights to use Beatles music in the series. Next, he had to find artists to perform covers of the songs. And in another miracle, he got those too--including Eddie Vedder, Rod Stewart and Sia--just to name a few.
Photo credits: “Grace: a storytelling company.”
Never afraid of going big, Wakely now has a new animated show on Netflix. This one’s called ‘Motown Magic,’ in which a group of kids solves problems to the tune of of another set of iconic songs with the help of a magical paintbrush. For Motown Magic, he got one of the legends of Motown--Smokey Robinson--on board to supervise the music.
Wakely tells us about his years-long quest for these seemingly ungettable rights. And he’s not stopping with The Beatles and Motown--next up is a scripted series for adults, based on the music of Bob Dylan. Yup, he got those rights too.
Guests:
Josh Wakely, creator of 'Beat Bugs' and 'Motown Magic'
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
