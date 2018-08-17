For director and cinematographer Bing Liu, growing up in post-industrial Rockford, IL, was no picnic. As a teenager obsessed with skateboarding, he started filming two of his skater friends, and eventually himself, as they moved through a difficult adolescence in a hard-luck town. Over the course of years, Liu realized he had a powerful coming-of-age story on his hands. Liu tells KCRW’s Matt Holzman about following his friends and their fractured families--camera in hand--to make the Sundance award-winner ‘Minding the Gap,’ which is now available on Hulu.
Bing Liu on his coming-of-age documentary, ‘Minding the Gap’
Growing up in Rockford, Illinois--a city outside Chicago that’s seen better days--Bing Liu was obsessed with making skateboarding videos. Over the course of more than a decade, one of those mini-movies morphed into a feature-length documentary. ‘Minding the Gap’ uses 12 years worth of verite footage to tell the story of 3 young men--Zack, Keier, and Liu himself, each coming of age in the shadow of abuse.
FROM THIS EPISODE
- Hollywood is grappling with the next phase of the #TimesUp movement: deciding who gets to come back, and when.
- And studios are trying to figure out what to do with people like James Franco and Casey Affleck--who have new projects coming out and been accused of misconduct in the past, but on a lesser scale of someone like Harvey Weinstein or Kevin Spacey.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
The new documentary ‘Minding the Gap’ starts as a look at two young skateboarders in Rockford, Illinois. Life is coming at Keire and Zack fast, and all they really want to do is skate.
The film checks in with the boys from time to time, and as the years go by, we learn fun-loving Zack is about to be a dad, but he’s still grappling with his own difficult childhood.
Keire, the only African-American in his friend group, is just beginning to talk about his racial identity and his own troubled youth with an abusive father.
The director of ‘Minding the Gap’ is Bing Liu, himself a skateboarder from Rockford and a professional cameraman with more than 40 TV and movie credits.
‘Minding the Gap’ began as a skateboarding film that Liu started making when he was a teenager, though he had no idea what it would eventually become: a feature-length Sundance award-winner co-produced by documentary icon Steve James.
The film uses 12 years worth of verite footage to tell the story of 3 young men--Zack, Keier, and Liu himself, each coming of age in the shadow of abuse.
Liu recently sat down with KCRW’s Matt Holzman. They talked about Liu’s early days filming skate videos, why he decided to follow Zack and Keire over the years, and Liu’s decision to ultimately include himself in his film.
Keire Johnson, Bing Liu, and Zack Mulligan in a still from Bing Liu’s MINDING THE GAP. Courtesy of Hulu.
Guests:
Bing Liu, director of the film “Minding the Gap”
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Jon M. Chu and Kevin Kwan on the crazy gamble of 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan and director Jon M. Chu passionately wanted the movie version of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to play in theaters. So they turned down a huge offer from Netflix and took their chances with Warner Brothers. Chu and Kwan talk about what they did for love when they made the first major studio movie to feature an all Asian cast in years.
Director Desiree Akhavan on ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ After her first feature premiered at Sundance to strong reviews, director Desiree Akhavan thought finding money to make a second film would be a snap. But after striking out in LA, Akhavan’s quest to make another project ultimately landed her in London. She tells us why she thinks the Brits are more open to her ideas, and talks about her newest film, ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post.’
Banter update: CBS CEO Leslie Moonves accused of sexual misconduct in New Yorker exposé Late on Friday afternoon, a New Yorker investigation by Ronan Farrow dropped, revealing accusations of misconduct against Leslie Moonves by six women. The CBS board met on Monday and announced that Moonves would remain at work while the board works to hire outside counsel to conduct an investigation.
Director Matt Tyrnauer on ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood’ A new documentary explores the incredible life of 95-year-old Scotty Bowers--a prolific pansexual pimp to the stars. Bowers says he set up liaisons for celebrities from Cary Grant to Rock Hudson to J. Edgar Hoover--all from his base in a gas station on Hollywood Boulevard. Director Matt Tyrnauer tells us about his film, ‘Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood.’
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Healing sexual assault through cabaret On a recent Saturday night in Hollywood, a bar was packed with 20 and 30-somethings drinking, talking have having a good time. They were here to see a variety show,… Read More
Without China, who will take our recycling? China’s new recycling policies have upended recycling programs all around the country and here in LA. During the first quarter of 2017, California exported 54,000 tons of mixed plastics. In… Read More