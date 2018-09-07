ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
BUSINESS

THE<br>BUSINESSTHE<br>BUSINESS

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin on Louis C.K. and her book ‘Dead People Suck’

Laurie Kilmartin had some thoughts after Louis C.K. did a surprise set at a New York comedy club less than a year after revelations of his sexual misconduct. She tells us what a path to redemption in the era of Time’s Up might look like, and why C.K.’s recent appearance wasn’t it. Kilmartin also tells us about bout the challenges that still face female comedians in 2018 and her book, ‘Dead People Suck.’

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Sep 10, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Louis C.K.’s unannounced appearance at a New York comedy club last month--less than a year after he faced revelations of sexual misconduct--got comedian Laurie Kilmartin thinking: should there be some kind of a 12-step program for men seeking redemption in the era on #MeToo? Kilmartin, who’s also a writer for ‘Conan,’ talks about the challenges still facing women in stand-up and her book ‘Dead People Suck: A Guide for Survivors of the Newly Departed.’

Hollywood news banter 6 MIN, 2 SEC
  • That new best popular film category proved to be pretty unpopular. The Academy is putting its new category on hold indefinitely.
  • The funny thing is, there may actually be some “popular” films up for best picture this year, with or without the help of the Academy. ‘Black Panther’ was already a massive box-office success and is considered a best picture contender, and ‘First Man’ and ‘A Star is Born’ have gotten strong reviews from festivals and will likely draw big crowds. This is coming off a strong summer box office.
  • Also a surprise big hit this summer? Documentaries.

 

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin on #TimesUp in comedy and ‘Dead People Suck’ 21 MIN, 9 SEC

Comedian Laurie Kilmartin has been performing stand-up for more than 30 years, and has been a writer for ‘Conan’ since 2010.

Last year, after the New York Times revealed Louis C.K.’s history of sexual misconduct, Kilmartin wrote an op-ed for the Times titled ‘Being a Female Comic in Louis C.K.’s World.’

So when C.K. did an unannounced set at a New York comedy club last month, Kilmartin had some thoughts.

She tells us about what a path to redemption in the age of Time’s Up might look like for C.K., and why his surprise appearance probably isn’t it. She also tells us about the challenges to female comics that still exist in 2018.

Kilmartin also talks to us about incorporating a very personal subject--the death of her father--into her comedy.

Her father went into home hospice in 2014, and while visiting him, Kilmartin started live-tweeting his about final days with a hearty dose of gallows humor and compassion. Kilmartin’s dad ultimately passed away from lung cancer. As she grappled with his loss, she started workshopping some material on stage. That evolved into a stand-up special taped in late 2016 called 45 Jokes About My Dead Dad.

Eventually, Kilmartin put some of the lessons she had learned into a book called ‘Dead People Suck’ that was published earlier this year. Kilmartin shares with us some of the stories from her book, including the experience of watching the Oscars with her father’s corpse, and why companies should offer “morternity” leave when an employee’s parent dies.

Guests:
Laurie Kilmartin, Comedian, Writer

Dead People Suck

Laurie Kilmartin

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Business

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless
For The Curious Blog

A vigil for Joe Reyes shines a light on dying homeless When Joe Reyes died last month, he was one of hundreds of people who die homeless in Los Angeles every year. Almost 900 people died on the streets last year,… Read More

Sep 07, 2018

What the color of fruits and veggies says about their phytonutrients
For The Curious Blog

What the color of fruits and veggies says about their phytonutrients If you visit the Santa Barbara Farmers Market on certain Saturdays, you may notice new cooking demos taking place. Sometimes it’s a local chef teaching you how to cook a… Read More

Sep 06, 2018

Announcing KCRW’s top 10 Radio Race finalists
For The Curious Blog

Announcing KCRW’s top 10 Radio Race finalists If you’ve never stayed up for 24 hours straight to make radio, you’re missing out. KCRW’s 6th Annual 24-Hour Radio Race had 250 teams participate this year. We received submissions… Read More

Sep 06, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed