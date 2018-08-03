Director Desiree Akhavan on ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’

When her film ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ won the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance, Desiree Akhavan expected to hear from interested buyers. Instead, crickets. The festival market has cooled in recent years, but she can’t help wondering if there was another reason buyers didn’t go for her queer, female, coming-of-age story. New York native Akhavan tells our producer Kaitlin Parker why she ended up moving to London after her first feature and how she had to struggle to make ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post,’ which is about a teenage girl forced into gay conversion therapy.
- Following Ronan Farrow’s piece in the New Yorker, CBS has hire two law firms to conduct an investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations against CEO Les Moonves.
- Meanwhile, Moonves tries to hang on to his job as Shari Redstone continues to push for control. Many people within CBS are torn--they don’t want to excuse Moonves’ alleged behavior, but also can’t imagine how CBS would function under Redstone.
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
In the new coming-of-age film ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post,’ Chloe Grace Moretz plays the title character, a high school track star in 1993 who, like many teenagers, is discovering her sexuality.
When she gets caughts in the backseat of a car in the arms of another girl during a school dance, her aunt sends her to God’s Promise, a residential gay conversion therapy program set in what looks like a run-down summer camp. But all the activities revolve around getting students to embrace Jesus and reject homosexuality.
The director of ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post,’ is Desiree Akhavan, who is also a writer and actor--she played a recurring role in season 4 of ‘Girls.’ This is her second feature--and second film to premiere at Sundance. Akhavan was born in New York, but now lives in London. When she was back in her hometown, she spoke to our producer Kaitlin Parker.
She tells us why she’s had better creative success in London, the struggle the make ‘Cameron Post,’ and the frustration and confusion of winning the Grand Jury Prize at Sundance this year, but not getting any immediate offers to buy the film. She also tells us about the new TV series she created and stars in that will be airing this fall.
Desiree Akhavan, director and co-writer of ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ (@DesireeeAkhavan)
