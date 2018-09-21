ON AIR
Ethan Hawke on artistic ambition and his new film ‘Blaze’

As a teenager, Ethan Hawke had a breakout role in ‘Dead Poets Society.’ Hawke’s agents said they could make him into a huge star, and they were not thrilled when Hawke said he had something else in mind. Hawke tells us about pushing back against uberagent Michael Ovitz, marching to his own drumbeat and about directing his newest movie, ‘Blaze,’ a drama on the life of country singer-songwriter Blaze Foley.

Sep 24, 2018

Ethan Hawke was a teenager the first time he found himself in the offices of CAA. Agents there had big plans to make Hawke into a superstar, following his breakout role in ‘Dead Poets Society.’ Hawke, however, had other plans. The actor and filmmaker tells us about staying true to his artistic ambitions, and talks about his newest film, ‘Blaze,’ a drama he directed about the little-known, but hugely talented, country singer-songwriter Blaze Foley. Plus, a banter on Disney’s big streaming gamble.

Hollywood news banter 5 MIN, 38 SEC

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Ethan Hawke on following his heart and his new movie ‘Blaze’ 21 MIN, 34 SEC

Ethan Hawke was still a teenager when he appeared in the 1989 film ‘Dead Poets Society. He played a shy high school student brought out of his shell by an unconventional English teacher, memorably played by Robin Williams.

Later, Hawke appeared as floundering guitarist Troy in ‘Reality Bites,’ the 1994 film that became a touchstone for Generation X.

A year after that, he played Jesse opposite Julie Delpy’s Celine in Richard Linklater’s ‘Before Sunrise,’ the first film in the romantic ‘Before’ trilogy.

Aside from acting in many films and plays, Hawke has directed, and written screenplays and novels.

He directed and co-wrote his newest film ‘Blaze,’ a poignant story about the talented, but largely forgotten, country singer-songwriter Blaze Foley. An associate of Townes Van Zandt, Foley wrote songs that were covered by more famous artists including Merle Haggard and John Prine. 

When we sat down with Hawke, he noticed a book about former CAA super-agent, Michael Ovitz, on a desk. He started to reminisce about early meetings at the agency, and the conversation took off from there.

 

Guests:
Ethan Hawke, actor, director

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

