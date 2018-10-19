The 2017 novel ‘The Hate U Give’--about a black teen who splits her time between her mostly white high school and her mostly black neighborhood--stayed on the New York Times young adult best seller list for 50 weeks. When director George Tillman Jr. decided to make the movie version of the book, he knew some people might be turned off by the YA label, but he wasn’t daunted. He tells us how he worked to make the movie relevant to adults young and old, and about having to convince Fox that the film wouldn’t be too anti-cop. He also tells that his career--he directed ‘Soul Food’ and ‘Men of Honor,’ and produced the ‘Barbershop’ movies--all began with a love of soap operas.
George Tillman Jr. on his career evolution and ‘The Hate U Give’
Director George Tillman Jr. felt called to make ‘The Hate U Give’--about a black teen who divides her time between her mostly white high school and her mostly black neighborhood. He wasn’t daunted by the fact that the film was based on a novel for young adults. He tells us how made sure his movie avoided YA cliches and reflects on his career--from directing 'Soul Food' to producing the 'Barbershop' movies.
FROM THIS EPISODE
- Hollywood has a history of taking money from shady sources and not asking questions, but the apparent murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi by the order of crown prince Mohammed bin Salman may be a tipping point. Endeavor is now working to get itself out of a massive $400 million deal it had made with the Saudi government.
- More details emerge about what the film leadership will look like under a newly merged Disney and Fox. Almost all the Fox film executives will be moving over to Disney, except for the top one, Stacey Snider. It looks like Fox Searchlight will survive, but now the question is, how many of their films will make it to theaters, and how many will go straight to Disney’s forthcoming streaming service?
Guests:
Matt Belloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
The new movie ‘The Hate U Give’--based on Angie Thomas’s young adult novel of the same name--tells the story of Starr Carter, a smart, sneaker-loving 16-year-old who lives in a mostly black neighborhood. But at her mother’s insistence, she goes to a mostly white private school instead of the public school near home.
Starr’s divided world comes into even starker contrast when she sees her oldest childhood friend killed by a white police officer during a traffic stop
The shooting of yet another unarmed black youth grabs national attention. For a time, Starr tries to keep her name out of the news--until she’s moved to speak out--putting herself and her family at risk.
‘The Hate U Give’ is directed by George Tillman Jr., whose past films include ‘Soul Food’ and ‘Men of Honor.’ Growing up in Milwaukee in the 70’s, Tillman didn’t imagine he could ever live and work in Hollywood, though he was drawn to storytelling even as a child.
He tells us about writing to the soap opera ‘All My Children,’ the power of the history of cinema class he took at college in Chicago, and the long journey to making ‘Soul Food.’
Tillman also shares what drew him to ‘The Hate U Give,’ even though he wasn’t the target YA audience. And he tells us about having to recast one of actors in ‘The Hate U Give,’ after the entire film had already been shot, and why the movie ended up being better in the long run because of it.
Guests:
George Tillman Jr., director, producer (@George_Tillman)
CREDITS
Director George Tillman, Jr. on the set of Twentieth Century Fox’s THE HATE U GIVE. Photo Credit: Erika Doss.
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
Justine Bateman on her new book, ‘Fame: The Hijacking of Reality' What’s it like to be suddenly famous at 16? Justine Bateman found out when she was cast as Mallory in the hit NBC sitcom ‘Family Ties.’ More than 30 years later, she has a lot to say about fame--so much, in fact, that she’s written a book on the subject. 'Fame' explores having it, losing it, and the country's undying obsession with it.
Filmmaker Rudy Valdez on his intimate family documentary, 'The Sentence' In 2008, ‘The Sentence’ director Rudy Valdez was working low-level production jobs when, out of the blue, his sister received a lengthy mandatory prison sentence on charges related to years-old drug crimes committed by her ex-boyfriend. Valdez tells us about becoming a filmmaker after setting out to document the lives of his sister’s kids and to show the impact of mandatory sentencing policies on families.
Musician and producer Quincy Jones & filmmaker Alan Hicks on 'Quincy' A new documentary about Quincy Jones looks at his incredible life and career that connected him to musicians from Frank Sinatra to Michael Jackson. Jones also composed dozens of film scores and produced movies and TV shows. We talk to Jones and director Alan Hicks, who made the documentary with Jones’ daughter Rashida. Plus, a banter bonus with journalist Keach Hagey about her new book, ‘The King of Content.’
Ethan Hawke on artistic ambition and his new film ‘Blaze’ As a teenager, Ethan Hawke had a breakout role in ‘Dead Poets Society.’ Hawke’s agents said they could make him into a huge star, and they were not thrilled when Hawke said he had something else in mind. Hawke tells us about pushing back against uberagent Michael Ovitz, marching to his own drumbeat and about directing his newest movie, ‘Blaze,’ a drama on the life of country singer-songwriter Blaze Foley.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Jamie Lee Curtis: ‘Halloween’ is about overcoming female trauma It’s been 40 years since the first “Halloween” movie, starring Jamie Lee Curtis as Laurie Strode, the shy babysitter who survives serial killer Michael Myers. Now she’s back. Speaking to… Read More
Proposition 6: Repeal the gas tax increase? Just about everyday,Carl DeMaio, chairman of the Proposition 6 campaign, tells voters just how much he hates a gas tax increase passed by California legislators last year, and why volunteers… Read More