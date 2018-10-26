ON AIR
Kathy Griffin on self funding her world tour & life after the photo

When comedian Kathy Griffin posed for a photo holding what appeared to be the blood-covered head of Donald Trump, she became a pariah overnight. So she did the only thing she could do to keep her career alive: turned her story into an act, and took it around the world.

Oct 29, 2018

In May 2017, TMZ published the now infamous photo of Kathy Griffin holding what appeared to be the decapitated head of Donald Trump. She became a pariah overnight. CNN dropped her from its New Years Eve show, theaters cancelled her gigs, she lost a sponsorship deal and she was investigated by the Secret Service. Griffin turned the debacle into fodder for a show and went on tour, first overseas and then in the U.S. Griffin tells us about figuring out how to book her own gigs for her Laugh Your Head Off tour and about trying--without luck--to find a buyer for her planned comedy special.

Hollywood news banter 7 MIN, 52 SEC
  • Megyn Kelly’s rocky tenure at ‘Today’ comes to an end following her comments questioning why blackface was problematic. Her hire proved to be an expensive mistake for NBC, who spent $69 million on a three-year contract for the former Fox host.

Guests:
Matt Belloni, Editorial Director of The Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Comedian Kathy Griffin on her self-funded world tour 19 MIN, 17 SEC

May 30, 2017 is the day Kathy Griffin’s life changed forever. It’s when the photo of her holding what appeared to be the decapitated head of Donald Trump landed on TMZ and she became a pariah overnight.

After that photo went viral, Griffin was fired from every job and sponsorship she had. She was investigated by the Secret Service and temporarily put on the no-fly list.

Since then, Griffin has been fighting her way back. When she joined us in the studio, she said that though her life did change drastically after the photo, she was struggling with her career well before that.

She tells us about fighting ageism, that disastrous press conference, booking her own international tour, and trying to find a buyer for her new comedy special.

Guests:
Kathy Griffin, comedian (@kathygriffin)

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

