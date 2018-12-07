Kristoffer Polaha on Hallmark movies; Netflix's Lisa Nishimura

The Business

Three years ago, actor Kristoffer Polaha booked what he thought would be a one-time gig in a Hallmark TV movie. But now, he’s got 5 hallmark films under his belt and is currently shooting his sixth. Are they cheesy? Sure. Does Polaha care? No. He tells us how he and the Hallmark Channel fell in love. Then, KCRW’s Matt Holzman took a trip to Netflix offices in Hollywood to sit down with Lisa Nishimura--the woman you have to thank for the hours you’ve lost to ‘Making a Murderer’ or ‘Wild, Wild Country.’ The head of original documentaries and comedy programming for the streamer tells us how she decides what will become a Netflix original documentary.