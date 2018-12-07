ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

Kristoffer Polaha on Hallmark movies; Netflix's Lisa Nishimura

Hosted by  • 

Three years ago, actor Kristoffer Polaha booked what he thought would be a one-time gig in a Hallmark TV movie. But now, he’s got 5 hallmark films under his belt and is currently shooting his sixth. Are they cheesy? Sure. Does Polaha care? No. He tells us how he and the Hallmark Channel fell in love. Then, KCRW’s Matt Holzman took a trip to Netflix offices in Hollywood to sit down with Lisa Nishimura--the woman you have to thank for the hours you’ve lost to ‘Making a Murderer’ or ‘Wild, Wild Country.’ The head of original documentaries and comedy programming for the streamer tells us how she decides what will become a Netflix original documentary.

From this Episode:

Credits

Host:
Kim Masters

Producer:
Kaitlin Parker

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed