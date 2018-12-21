ON AIR
Mega banter year-in-review: 2018 edition

This week, it’s a mega news banter 2018 year-in-review. The Mouse swallows the Fox, Netflix keeps turning into the Stay Puft Marshmallow Man, but are its rivals figuring out how to cross the streams? Old tweets cause new trouble, and a king of Hollywood falls from his throne. Plus, more than a year into MeToo, why can’t these companies figure out how to handle misconduct allegations? And, predictions for the year ahead!

Credits

Host:
Kim Masters

Producer:
Kaitlin Parker

