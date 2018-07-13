ON AIR
Revisiting 'Blockers' director Kay Cannon

‘Blockers ’is comedy writer Kay Cannon’s directorial debut. When she was hired for the project, she had some work to do on a script about girls, written by a bunch of guys. 'Blockers' is now out on DVD, and we're revisiting our conversation with Cannon. She tells us how she made ‘Blockers’ funnier and more feminist.

Jul 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

‘Blockers,’ the raunchy but far from mindless tale of 3 girlfriends who make a pact to lose their virginity on prom night--is comedy writer Kay Cannon’s directorial debut. When she was hired for the project, she had some work to do on a script about girls, written by a bunch of guys. Cannon tells us how she took a languishing project and turned it into a timely comedy that won raves at South by Southwest. Plus, an all new banter!

Hollywood news banter 6 MIN, 35 SEC
  • The 2018 Emmy Nominations were announced, and as usual, there were some surprises and snubs. But the biggest surprise may be that for the first time, Netflix outpaced HBO in total nominations.
  • The new head of Warner Media and overseer of HBO says the cable giant will go through growing pains in the coming months as it attempts to create more content and reach a larger audience. But HBO’s head sees the network as a boutique operation with a curated selection of shows.

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

Director Kay Cannon on ‘Blockers’ 20 MIN, 22 SEC

Near the beginning of the comedy ‘Blockers,’ now out on DVD, three parents--played by Leslie Mann, John Cena and Ike Barinholtz--send their three daughters off to senior prom. The girls are played by Kathryn Newton, Geraldine Viswanathan and Gideon Adlon.

One of them just happens to have left her laptop open, revealing a text conversation among the best friends.

After a few rounds of emoji decoding, the panicked parents realize their daughters have made a pact to lose their virginity on prom night. They set out to foil that plan.

‘Blockers’ plays like a raunchy comedy, but it’s surprisingly thoughtful. The young women are no dummies, and two of them are confident about their sexuality, while the third friend is still figuring that part out.

The parents, on the other hand...get into all sorts of trouble in their rush to shut down their daughters’ plan.

Blockers is directed by our guest today, Kay Cannon. She’s got many comedy writing credits to her name including ‘30 Rock’ and the ‘Pitch Perfect’ movies. Blockers is her directorial debut.

She tells us about the all-night writing session that landed her a job on ‘30 Rock,’ and sticks up for her short-lived show ‘Girlboss’ on Netflix.  She also tells us about facing a group of all-male writers and producers while she changed the original script for ‘Blockers’ to make it more feminist and reflective of the times.

Guests:
Kay Cannon, Writer, producer, director (@KayKayCannon)

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

