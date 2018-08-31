The series ‘Vida’ on Starz follows two sisters returning home to East LA after the sudden death of their mother, Vidalia. They soon learn that their madre had some big secrets and some big debts, and that their old neighborhood is rapidly gentrifying. ‘Vida’ was created by first-time showrunner Tanya Saracho, who started as a playwright in Chicago. When an agent convinced her to try writing for TV, her first experience on ‘Devious Maids’ was less-than-ideal. Saracho tells us how she went from being a token diversity hire to running premium cable’s first all Latinx writers room for ‘Vida,’ which has now started production on a second seson.
Revisiting showrunner Tanya Saracho on ‘Vida’
Soon after Tanya Saracho got the green light to write a pilot for her first TV series, she contracted a dangerous spinal infection that left her stuck in bed for months. But Saracho rallied and her show 'Vida' premiered on Starz. This week, we’re revisiting our conversation with Saracho, a former Chicago-based playwright. She tells us how she ended up running the first all Latinx writers room in cable.
FROM THIS EPISODE
It was known that Ronan Farrow had been working on his Harvey Weinstein expose for NBC before ultimately taking it to the New Yorker. Now, two new stories, one from the Daily Beast and one at The New York Times shed light on what was going on behind the scenes. There are allegations that NBC’s legal counsel threatened Farrow if he took the story elsewhere and that NBC News president Noah Oppenheim was possibly leaking details of Farrow’s reporting to Weinstein himself. Farrow’s producer at NBC has also gone on the record, saying that the story was killed by someone at the highest levels of NBC.
Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)
The Starz series ‘Vida’ follows two sisters, Emma and Lyn Hernandez, who come home to LA’s Boyle Heights neighborhood after the death of their mother. They soon discover that the late Vidalia had some big secrets--including the fact that she had been married for the past two years to a woman.
Younger sister Lyn, played by Melissa Barrera, takes this news in stride, while chilly older sister Emma--played by Mishel Prada--is furious--partially because their mother’s relationship affects their inheritance.
The show also explores the rapid gentrification happening in East LA, complicated in part because it’s been brought about by upwardly mobile Latinos.
Vida was created by our guest today, Tanya Saracho, a playwright who ran a Latinx theater group in Chicago before moving to LA to pursue TV writing. She tells us about the initial bumpy transition from theater to TV and how a temporarily debilitating spinal infection brought her to a realization that she wanted to be a “f***ing boss.”
Saracho shares how Starz has been supportive of her every step of the way, even when she asked for an all Latinx writers room, all female department heads, and opted to make several of the show’s characters queer. She also talks about the difficult moment when her show got pushback for filming in Boyle Heights and the production changes she made based on that feedback.
‘Vida’ is currently in production for season two.
Showrunner Tanya Saracho, right, on the set of 'Vida,' with stars Mishel Prada and Melissa Barrera. Courtesy of Starz.
Guests:
Tanya Saracho, creator and showrunner of Vida (@TanyaSaracho)
CREDITS
Host:
Kim Masters
Producers:
Kaitlin Parker
More From The Business
‘Searching’ star John Cho and director Aneesh Chaganty When John Cho got an offer to star in the new movie ‘Searching,’ a thriller set entirely on computer screens, he didn’t have to search for an answer: it was no. Cho explains his initial hesitations about the digital drama, and first-time feature director Aneesh Chaganty tells us how he convinced his dream lead to swipe right on ‘Searching.’
Bing Liu on his coming-of-age documentary, ‘Minding the Gap’ Growing up in Rockford, Illinois--a city outside Chicago that’s seen better days--Bing Liu was obsessed with making skateboarding videos. Over the course of more than a decade, one of those mini-movies morphed into a feature-length documentary. ‘Minding the Gap’ uses 12 years worth of verite footage to tell the story of 3 young men--Zack, Keier, and Liu himself, each coming of age in the shadow of abuse.
Jon M. Chu and Kevin Kwan on the crazy gamble of 'Crazy Rich Asians' Author Kevin Kwan and director Jon M. Chu passionately wanted the movie version of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ to play in theaters. So they turned down a huge offer from Netflix and took their chances with Warner Brothers. Chu and Kwan talk about what they did for love when they made the first major studio movie to feature an all Asian cast in years.
Director Desiree Akhavan on ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ After her first feature premiered at Sundance to strong reviews, director Desiree Akhavan thought finding money to make a second film would be a snap. But after striking out in LA, Akhavan’s quest to make another project ultimately landed her in London. She tells us why she thinks the Brits are more open to her ideas, and talks about her newest film, ‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post.’
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The summertime fight for Congress What does the grassroots campaign to flip Congress from red to blue sound like in the dog days of August, when Election Day still seems distant to many people? In… Read More
How should e-scooters be regulated? Electric scooters seem to be everywhere you look these days, zipping by on the sidewalk, or blocking the sidewalk, dotting every other street corner. Two main e-scooter companies, Lime and… Read More