The Document: ‘Free Solo’

This week, while Kim Masters is out of town, we’re sharing an episode of the KCRW podcast, The Document. Our colleague Matt Holzman talks to married filmmaking couple Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi about why and how they made their dizzying new film, ‘Free Solo.’

Nov 12, 2018

The new film ‘Free Solo’ follows professional rock climber Alex Honnold’s ascent of Yosemite’s towering El Capitan without any ropes. When they were shooting the climb, directors Jimmy Chin and Chai Vasarhelyi feared adding cameras to an already precarious situation could have lethal consequences. This week, we’re sharing an episode of the KCRW podcast, The Document, in which our colleague Matt Holzman takes us behind the scenes with the filmmaking couple who filmed the sweat-inducing ascent seen in ‘Free Solo.’ Plus, a long-distance banter!

Hollywood news banter 6 MIN, 42 SEC
  • In Hollywood, franchises are king. So even when something like ‘The Walking Dead’ is losing viewers, AMC can’t let it go away completely. Following Andrew Lincoln’s final episode, AMC announced the character of Rick Grimes would live on in three movies. No word yet on where these movies would be played.
  • The dispute between HBO and Dish Network continues. HBO went dark on the network starting November 1. This comes just a few months after AT&T acquired Time Warner and the Justice Department tried to stop the mega-merger.

Guests:
Matthew Belloni, Hollywood Reporter (@THRMattBelloni)

The Document: Free Solo 21 MIN, 19 SEC

The film “Free Solo” follows world-class climber Alex Honnold in his quest to do the unimaginable: Climb Yosemite’s 3,200 foot El Capitan without a rope or any other kind of safety gear. From the moment Alex first told filmmakers Chai Vasarhelyi and Jimmy Chin that he had El Capitan in his sights, they had to think long and hard about the effect their cameras could have on this already intensely dangerous attempt.

Guests:
Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi, Director and producer
Jimmy Chin, Director, producer and cinematographer (@jimkchin)

The Document: Free Solo

CREDITS

Host:
Kim Masters

Producers:
Kaitlin Parker

