From an early age, culinary prodigy Flynn McGarry knew he wanted to be a chef. The film “Chef Flynn” traces his remarkable trajectory from fifth grade home chef to the cover of The New York Times Magazine “Food Issue” at 15. Now, Flynn is 19 and he’s achieved his dream: he’s opened his very own restaurant on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. But what happens to the dream when it becomes real, and you’re still technically just a kid?
More info:
- Check out Flynn’s New York Times Magazine cover story.
- Pete Wells reviews Flynn’s restaurant Gem for the New York Times.
- Flynn’s signature “Beet Wellington” recipe, in 62 steps.
