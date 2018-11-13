ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
DOCUMENT

THE<br>DOCUMENTTHE<br>DOCUMENT

Chef Flynn

What happens when a prodigy chef realizes his dream, at 19?

COMING SOON

Nov 14, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

From an early age, culinary prodigy Flynn McGarry knew he wanted to be a chef. The film “Chef Flynn” traces his remarkable trajectory from fifth grade home chef to the cover of The New York Times Magazine “Food Issue” at 15. Now, Flynn is 19 and he’s achieved his dream: he’s opened his very own restaurant on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. But what happens to the dream when it becomes real, and you’re still technically just a kid?

 More info:

 Documentary clips in today’s intro:

Guests:
Cameron Yates, director
Laura Coxson, producer
Flynn McGarry, chef, @diningwithflynn

CREDITS

Host:
Matt Holzman

Producers:
Matt Holzman
Sara Pellegrini
Mike Schlitt

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Document

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed