California catastrophe

The fires rage on in our own backyard, and in Northern California, encompassing tens of thousands of acres each. In L-A and Ventura Counties, the Woolsey Fire has scorched everything in its path. To the north, in Butte County, the Camp Fire has charred and destroyed even more acreage, of trees, brush and everything else, north of Sacramento, and the town of Paradise is a scene of utter devastation and heartbreak.

Nov 16, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Guests:
Jenny Hamel, KCRW, @HamelKCRW
David Greene, Host, NPR's 'Morning Edition', @nprgreene

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

