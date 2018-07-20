California is burning, again

Another heatwave is on its way to California, and you might be thinking to yourself, “yeah, it’s the Summer, heatwaves happen" And yes they do. But it is not the first heatwave of the summer. Or even the first one of July. Just a couple of weeks ago, temperatures hit all-time record highs in a number of places and, with heat, comes the possibility of ignition. Crews have had their hands full with a wildfire in Corona and to the north near Yosemite National Park.