Another heatwave is on its way to California, and you might be thinking to yourself, “yeah, it’s the Summer, heatwaves happen" And yes they do. But it is not the first heatwave of the summer. Or even the first one of July. Just a couple of weeks ago, temperatures hit all-time record highs in a number of places and, with heat, comes the possibility of ignition. Crews have had their hands full with a wildfire in Corona and to the north near Yosemite National Park.
California is burning, again
FROM THIS EPISODE
Guests:
Bob Moffitt, Capital Public Radio
Daniel Swain, Institute of the Environment and Sustainability, @Weather_West
CREDITS
Host:
Steve Chiotakis
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
