ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

Governor Moonbean and his reform record

Hosted by  • 

Jerry Brown is still the Governor of California. But not for long. He’s termed out – and on his way out – in January, when Gavin Newsom is set to take over as the state’s chief executive. Brown has been in public service for nearly half a century and when you service that long, you build a reputation for yourself. He’s known as being fiscally responsible. However, his legacy infrastructure projects – from high speed rail to water tunnels – have been mired in controversy, so far. So, when it comes to criminal justice reform, just how will the Governor be remembered?

Credits

Guests:
Dan Morain - Columnist at CALmatters - @DanielMorain, Charis Kubrin - UC Irvine - @cekubrin

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producer:
Benjamin Gottlieb

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed