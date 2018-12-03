ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

THE
MIXER

THE<br>MIXERTHE<br>MIXER

Repainting the Sheriff's department, tan and green

Barring any unforeseen changes, there will be a new L.A. County Sheriff at the start of next week. Alex Villanueva defeated sitting Sheriff, Jim McDonnell, in this month’s midterms after running a partisan campaign that lead to the first ouster of a sitting Sheriff in more than a century. Villanueva told KCRW this week that his goal is to rid the department of officials that, he said, contributed to a corrupt culture under previous leadership. But there is a lot of concern about what that will look like and if recent reforms could be rolled back.

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Nov 30, 2018

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Barring any unforeseen changes, there will be a new L.A. County Sheriff at the start of next week. Alex Villanueva defeated sitting Sheriff, Jim McDonnell, in this month’s midterms after running a partisan campaign that lead to the first ouster of a sitting Sheriff in more than a century. Villanueva told KCRW this week that his goal is to rid the department of officials that, he said, contributed to a corrupt culture under previous leadership. But there is a lot of concern about what that will look like and if recent reforms could be rolled back.

Guests:
Maya Lau, LA Times, @mayalau
Celeste Fremon, WitnessLA.com, @witnessla

CREDITS

Host:
Steve Chiotakis

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From The Mixer

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
How to fix insomnia: banish all activities from the bedroom except sleep and sex
For The Curious Blog

How to fix insomnia: banish all activities from the bedroom except sleep and sex We’ve all been told we need eight hours of sleep a night. But science journalist and author Henry Nicholls says, “It would be profoundly weird if all of our brains… Read More

Dec 03, 2018

Recollections from the Thomas Fire: ‘I saw hundreds of houses and buildings on fire’
For The Curious Blog

Recollections from the Thomas Fire: ‘I saw hundreds of houses and buildings on fire’ Tanya Sandefur lives on a 10-acre avocado ranch overlooking Ojai’s upper valley. Her property nestles against the Topa Topa mountains where, on the night of December 4th, 2017, she and… Read More

Dec 03, 2018

Rep. Jackie Speier on how Jonestown changed her life
For The Curious Blog

Rep. Jackie Speier on how Jonestown changed her life Congresswoman Jackie Speier has been a longtime leader in the fight for gun control. She authored legislation in California to ban assault weapons and has testified many times about gun… Read More

Nov 30, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed