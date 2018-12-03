Barring any unforeseen changes, there will be a new L.A. County Sheriff at the start of next week. Alex Villanueva defeated sitting Sheriff, Jim McDonnell, in this month’s midterms after running a partisan campaign that lead to the first ouster of a sitting Sheriff in more than a century. Villanueva told KCRW this week that his goal is to rid the department of officials that, he said, contributed to a corrupt culture under previous leadership. But there is a lot of concern about what that will look like and if recent reforms could be rolled back.
Repainting the Sheriff's department, tan and green
Maya Lau, LA Times, @mayalau
Celeste Fremon, WitnessLA.com, @witnessla
Steve Chiotakis
Benjamin Gottlieb
